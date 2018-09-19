Parsa’s opens at IUST Campus Awantipora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Parsa’s, valley’s fastest growing and award winning food chain opened its fifth outlet at IUST Campus Awantipora today. The outlet was inaugurated in presence of all the Franchisee Owners of brand Parsa’s. While the outlet is located right outside one of the biggest educational institutions, nothing stopped hundreds of people from thronging for the opening of the much-loved Kashmiri brand, known for its pocket-friendly rates and quality food. The franchisee is run by two brothers Saadat and Junaid Rafiqi who have recently completed their degrees in business management.
“I want to expand my horizon and it is my dream to take our scrumptious amd pocket-friendly rolls to every corner of the state, while creating more businessmen. Majority of my franchising partners have just stepped out of colleges and hold degrees in business management. I want to create a pool of good, genuine and young businessmen”, Javid Parsa added.
His dream seem to be on a fast track to realisation as the brand that already has four outlets functioning and is set to open up two more in the month of October at Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.