Parsa’s opens 9th outlet at Sopore

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Parsa’s food chain opened its ninth outlet at Sopore on Monday.
J&K Bank North Zone Head Karanjit Singh inaugurated the outlet in presence of all franchisee holders.
Hundreds of students and people from different walks of life thronged the opening of the much-loved Kashmiri brand known for its pocket-friendly rates and quality food.
The franchisee is run by two engineering graduates Haris and Imran hailing from Sopore and Kupwara towns of north Kashmir.
“I want to expand my horizon and it is my dream to take our scrumptious and pocket-friendly rolls to every corner of the state, while creating more businessmen. Majority of my franchising partners have just stepped out of colleges and hold degrees in business management. I want to create a pool of good, genuine and young businessmen,” Javid Parsa added.
His dream seems to be on a fast track to realisation as the brand that already has nine outlets functioning and is set to make entry to Jammu region on this year end.