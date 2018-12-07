About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Parsa’s opens 8th outlet at Hazratbal

Published at December 07, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Parsa’s opened its eighth outlet on Thursday outside Kashmir University at Hazratbal, Srinagar.
Noted radio personality Ghulam Hasan Gamgeen in presence of all franchisee holders of brand Parsa’s inaugurated the outlet.
Hundreds of students and people from different walks of life thronged for the opening ceremony of the outlet. Parsa’s is known for its pocket-friendly menue rates and quality food. The franchisee is run by two engineer brothers Azhar Zehgeer and Amjad Zehgeer who recently quit their jobs in Saudi Arabia and returned home to venture in their own business.

