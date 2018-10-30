Parsa’s opens 6th outlet at Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Ahead of its first anniversary, Parsa’s opened its sixth food outlet at KP Road Anantnag. The outlet was inaugurated in presence of all the franchisee owners of brand Parsa’s.
The outlet is run by two young businessmen from Anantnag, Khalid Bashir and Zahid Bhat who have a management degree from Cardiff University London and JIT Lucknow.
“Both of us drifted between different jobs gaining a lot of experience and finally decided to return back to hometown and contribute towards the development of state” said Khalid Bashir.