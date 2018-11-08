Parsa’s open seventh outlet in Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 07:
A valley based food chain Parsa’s has opened its seventh outlet at Ganderbal. The outlet was inaugurated on Wednesday by noted writer and poet Zareef Ahmad Zareef in presence of all the franchise owners of brand Parsa’s. The outlet is located at Beehama, the heart of the town. Hundreds of people from various areas of the town attended the opening of the outlet. The franchise is run by two brothers, Syed Absar and Syed Jarar who have recently finished their degrees in Management.
Owner of the chain Javaid Parsa, who was present on the occasion, said, “I want to expand my horizon and it is my dream to take our scrumptious and pocket-friendly rolls to every corner of the state while creating more businessmen.” He further added, “Majority of my franchising partners have just stepped out of colleges and hold degrees in business management. I want to create a pool of good, genuine and young businessmen.”
The award-winning food chain is growing fast in the Valley. The owners said that after the Ganderbal outlet three more are set to open up at Hazratbal, Sopore and Jammu by this year-end.