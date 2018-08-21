About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Parsa’s launched in Baramulla

Published at August 21, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Parsa’s food outlet opened its outlet in the heart of Baramulla town on Monday.
Members of civil society Baramulla and members from Gurdwara Prabandak Board inaugurated the outlet. Parsa’s - Baramulla is managed by three budding businessmen Aamir, Sibat and Basharat Andrabi from north Kashmir’s Sogam village.
This is so far the fifth outlet of Parsa’s in last one year.
Javid Parsa, the founder and managing director of Parsa Foods, said his aim is to take quality and pocket friendly food to every corner of state.
“We have covered almost all major towns of Kashmir and Ladakh and planning to expand to Jammu region in early 2019,” he said.
Parsa’s is opening three more outlets in September at Awantipora, Anantnag and Ganderbal towns of Kashmir.

 

