Parray appointed Vigilance Commissioner, Khan SIC

Srinagar, March 2:

 

 The government Saturday appointed Hilal Ahmad Parray as the Vigilance Commissioner in the State Vigilance Commission.
“In exercise of the powers vested in me under section 4(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir state vigilance commission act, 2011 (Act No. 1 of 2011), I Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby appoint Hilal Ahmad Parray, as the vigilance commissioner in the state vigilance commission,” read an official order.
It stated that appointment of Parray as Vigilance Commissioner shall take effect from the date he assumes charge of the post.
The Governor also appointed ADGP Muneer Khan as State Information Commissioner of J&K.
Khan’s appointment as State Information Commissioner shall take effect from the date he assumes charge of the post.

 

 

