Parliamentary panel report a welcome step: TAAI-JK 

Urges GoI to launch aggressive media publicity
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) – JK Chapter has welcomed the report of Parliamentary Panel that Goods and Services Tax has had a "negative" effect on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chairman JK Chapter of TAAI Zahoor Qari said since the implementation of the GST in the State, the travel and hospitality sector had raised concerns over its impact on tourist flow to Kashmir.
“Now the report of the parliamentary panel has vindicated our concerns. GST has made Kashmir an expensive destination which has affected tourist flow badly this year,” said Qari.
Qari urged the center to consider the parliamentary report and withdraw the indirect tax regime on tourism-related activities in J&K.
TAAI – JK Chapter Chairman said the parliamentary panel committee has also expressed worry over the "negative publicity" which it cited as a major hindrance to increasing footfall in the region.
"In addition to the GST, the negative media publicity by a certain section of national media outlet has also created threat perception among travellers when they are completely safe in Kashmir. All the travellers who visit Kashmir leave back with happy memories," it remarked.
“It is imperative that Government of India impresses upon the national media and puts curbs on its negative propaganda which is affecting the lakhs of people of the State,” said Zahoor Qari.
Qari said as per the panel recommendation, Tourism Ministry should organise its own publicity campaign in order to remove the negative impression of the state which is based on incorrect facts.