Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

July 17, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Parliament Wednesday passed a bill giving more powers to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe 'terrorist' acts against Indians and Indian interests abroad.



The Bill amends NIA Act, 2008 that provides for a national-level agency to investigate and prosecute offences listed in the scheduled offences, was passed by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.



Further, the Act allows for creation of Special Courts for the trial of scheduled offences.



The bill has been already passed by the Lok Sabha on July 15.