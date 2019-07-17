Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Parliament Wednesday passed a bill giving more powers to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe 'terrorist' acts against Indians and Indian interests abroad.
The Bill amends NIA Act, 2008 that provides for a national-level agency to investigate and prosecute offences listed in the scheduled offences, was passed by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.
Further, the Act allows for creation of Special Courts for the trial of scheduled offences.
The bill has been already passed by the Lok Sabha on July 15.
