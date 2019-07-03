About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 03, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Parliament approves teachers reservation bill

Parliament Wednesday passed a bill to enable Universities or colleges to be considered as an unit instead of department while providing reservation for filling vacancies of teachers in central education institutes.

The passage of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha will help in filling up the existing over 7,000 vaccancies in the central universities, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

The bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to replace an ordinance issued in March this year.

Replying to the debate, Pokhriyal said the the bill aims to provide for reservation of posts in appointments through direct recruitment of persons belonging to the SC, ST, Socially and Economically Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in teachers' cadre in 41 Central Education institutions.

He added there is provision of 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in this bill also and the government has already approved allocation of over Rs 770 crore for the same.

Pokhriyal said the bill would give a major push to reforms in the education sector in the country.

Replying to opposition members criticism for the government taking the ordinance route for the bill, the minister said the ordinance was issued as the Supreme Court had declined to consider the government view and rejected a review petition.

Latest News

Parliament approves teachers reservation bill

Parliament approves teachers reservation bill

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Faesal opposes restrictions on highway during yatra

Faesal opposes restrictions on highway during yatra

Jul 03 | Agencies
Four-fold increase in number of rapes against children between 1994 an ...

Four-fold increase in number of rapes against children between 1994 an ...

Jul 03 | Agencies
800 militants killed in J&K between 2014-18: GoI

800 militants killed in J&K between 2014-18: GoI

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
GoI has no plans to scrap sedition law

GoI has no plans to scrap sedition law

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Complaint against Mehbooba over

Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' statement forwarded to Jam ...

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Two bodies recovered under suspicious circumstances in Anantnag

Two bodies recovered under suspicious circumstances in Anantnag

Jul 03 | Agencies
Airstrike kills 40 at Tripoli migrant detention centre

Airstrike kills 40 at Tripoli migrant detention centre

Jul 03 |
CBI conducts searches at 48 places in India over banking scams

CBI conducts searches at 48 places in India over banking scams

Jul 03 | Agencies
Two persons shot dead at Lahore airport

Two persons shot dead at Lahore airport

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Police detain 8 drug peddlers in Poonch

Police detain 8 drug peddlers in Poonch

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
10 drug peddlers arrested, huge quantity of contraband recovered in Bu ...

10 drug peddlers arrested, huge quantity of contraband recovered in Bu ...

Jul 03 | Agencies
Leh gets mobile animal birth control clinic for sterilisation of stray ...

Leh gets mobile animal birth control clinic for sterilisation of stray ...

Jul 03 | PTI
Fourth batch of 4,694 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

Fourth batch of 4,694 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

Jul 03 | PTI
Six dead, 19 missing in Maharashtra dam breach

Six dead, 19 missing in Maharashtra dam breach

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Teenage girl found hanged in orchard in Anantnag village

Teenage girl found hanged in orchard in Anantnag village

Jul 03 | RK Online Desk
US designates Baloch militants in Pak as "terrorists"

US designates Baloch militants in Pak as "terrorists"

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Amarnath yatra:Train services on Banihal-Qazigund section to be suspen ...

Amarnath yatra:Train services on Banihal-Qazigund section to be suspen ...

Jul 03 | PTI
Hurriyat condemns slapping of PSA on Gulzar

Hurriyat condemns slapping of PSA on Gulzar

Jul 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 03, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Parliament approves teachers reservation bill

              

Parliament Wednesday passed a bill to enable Universities or colleges to be considered as an unit instead of department while providing reservation for filling vacancies of teachers in central education institutes.

The passage of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha will help in filling up the existing over 7,000 vaccancies in the central universities, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

The bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to replace an ordinance issued in March this year.

Replying to the debate, Pokhriyal said the the bill aims to provide for reservation of posts in appointments through direct recruitment of persons belonging to the SC, ST, Socially and Economically Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in teachers' cadre in 41 Central Education institutions.

He added there is provision of 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in this bill also and the government has already approved allocation of over Rs 770 crore for the same.

Pokhriyal said the bill would give a major push to reforms in the education sector in the country.

Replying to opposition members criticism for the government taking the ordinance route for the bill, the minister said the ordinance was issued as the Supreme Court had declined to consider the government view and rejected a review petition.

News From Rising Kashmir

;