Parliament approves teachers reservation bill

July 03, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Parliament Wednesday passed a bill to enable Universities or colleges to be considered as an unit instead of department while providing reservation for filling vacancies of teachers in central education institutes.



The passage of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha will help in filling up the existing over 7,000 vaccancies in the central universities, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.



The bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to replace an ordinance issued in March this year.



Replying to the debate, Pokhriyal said the the bill aims to provide for reservation of posts in appointments through direct recruitment of persons belonging to the SC, ST, Socially and Economically Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in teachers' cadre in 41 Central Education institutions.



He added there is provision of 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in this bill also and the government has already approved allocation of over Rs 770 crore for the same.



Pokhriyal said the bill would give a major push to reforms in the education sector in the country.



Replying to opposition members criticism for the government taking the ordinance route for the bill, the minister said the ordinance was issued as the Supreme Court had declined to consider the government view and rejected a review petition.