Parking security vehicles damage Budgam Sports Stadium

The Alamdar Sports Stadium at Charari Shareef, Budgam district has turned into eyesore due to the parking of buses carrying security forces during polling in Budgam, leaving the field in a devastating condition.

The ground which was recently levelled by the government with earth filling was “kneaded” by vehicles carrying polling staff and security personnel, halting the sports activities in the area.

According to sportspersons, it was continuously raining for two days and due to the parking of “more than 90 buses,” the surface of the field got deteriorated, leaving deep impressions of tyres all over the ground.

“The only playfield that we have in our vicinity is now ready for transplanting rice seedlings such is the condition of the field,” one of the sportspersons said.

One of the organizers of the local tournament, Faheem Fayaz told The Rising Kashmir that they had to postpone the tournament, ‘Charari Shareef Premier League’, in the middle as the turf is heavily damaged.

“Our tournament was also going on but due to this muddy condition of the ground we are compelled to postpone the league,” he said.

He said that before polling SHO Budgam had issued a notice to the organizers and sports lovers to vacate the playfield.

“We were told that they are deputing security personnel in the stadium and we requested SHO to protect the turf but despite our request the condition of turf is appalling,” he adds.

Adding that the locals have spent around Rs 2.50 lakh for the turf and its maintenance “but due to official apathy and irresponsibility of security forces all the hard work and maintenance of the ground has gone in vain.”

“After departing from the venue, the wine bottles and other waste were littered all over the ground reflecting the inept attitude of security personnel towards the public property,” he said.

The resident of the area, Suhail Sanober, said that all the sports activities in the vicinity have come to a grinding halt.

“Now we have to spend our own money to get the ground back in shape,” he said.

He said that Sports Council and Youth Services and Sports (YSS) conduct all the activities on this ground in Budgam. “But when it comes to maintenance no one comes forward and they turn deaf ears to our pleas,” he adds.

Despite the lack of sports facilities and proper infrastructure in the State, the locals of the area said that for political gains sports grounds are being used and the youth of the area are left to suffer by this attitude of authorities.

On the one hand, the government is spending crores of rupees to develop the sports infrastructure in the State but on the other, the authorities at the helm of affairs leave no stone unturned to damage the existing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Stadium comes under Youth Services and Sports and when contacted Secretary to Government YSS, Sarmad Hafeez, he said that he will ask a report regarding the issue from Director General YSS and get verified the matter.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr. Sehrish Asgar told Rising Kashmir that they have already directed Roads and Buildings department to take necessary steps to get the ground back in shape.

“The damaged ground will be restored. Wherever the sports field got damaged in the district during the election the same will be repaired accordingly,” she said.

She further said that more than 17000 troops of 170 companies were deployed for poll duties and the administration was not having any alternative.

“We have to provide feasible space to security personnel and whenever we don’t have any alternative space we have to use sports grounds,” she adds.

She said that the government has limited resources and out of those resources they have to prioritize the things accordingly.

To boost the sports in the district, Dr. Sehrish said that they will develop playfields in each Panchayat Halqa of the district besides will develop stadiums and courts for various sports disciplines.