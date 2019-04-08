Parking chaos at G B Pant children hospital, admin in slumber

April 08, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Haphazard parking of vehicles hampers smooth traffic movement

Kashmir valley’s lone pediatric tertiary care facility, G B Pant Children Hospital lacks proper parking facility causing inconvenience to the attendants and doctors while the authorities have maintained silence over the issue since years now.

Outside the hospital gate, the parking space that belongs to Badamibagh Cantonment Board is inadequate and is in a dilapidated condition as the hospital administration has no control over it.

Javid Ahmad a resident of Kupwara, who accompanied his child, was forced to park his vehicle on the roadside. The situation becomes worse when people haphazardly park their vehicles near the main entrance which hampers the movement of traffic on the main road.

“I came here five times in last six months. Lack of parking space often causes traffic jam on both sides of the road. Nothing has changed here for good,” he said.

Over a thousand patients visit the prime health facility daily and the lack of parking is causing inconvenience to the attendants and irks the visitors.

The hospital staff had been voicing concern and demanded separate car parking facility but the pleas have not been taken seriously by the authorities at the helm.

“We are facing a lot of issues. Inside the premises of the hospital, space is too less and hardly a dozen vehicles could be parked. We often park our vehicles far away from the spot,” said a doctor at the hospital.

At the hospital security guards have to announce on loudspeakers about the wrong parking of vehicles which often is a cause of chaos.

The doctor said that the wrongly parked vehicles become hurdle in way of free passage of ambulances raising eyebrows from the attendants.

Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Kanwarjit Singh said they have taken up the matter with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir but nothing has been done so far to end the inconveniences caused to the attendants and hospital staff.

“Even vehicles of the staff are not adjusted inside the hospital parking forcing employees to park vehicles outside the hospital,” he said.

People and doctors face huge inconvenience on daily basis in the absence of a parking facility and they rue the government apathy towards the lone children hospital.

As per the hospital officials, the divisional administration had promised allotment of a nearby plot of land for parking but the plan failed.

An official accused the Cantonment Board of showing resistance in the development of the hospital and abandoning the prime health facility.

GMC Srinagar had been recommending the takeover of hospital management but all attempts have proved to be a hoax, so far.

