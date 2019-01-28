Parking area outside Khanyar shrine in ruins

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 27:
Parking area in the vicinity of the shrine of Dastageer Sahib at Khanyar meant for large gatherings of women is in tatters as the area has lost its sheen due to the negligence of the authorities.
Locals said the parking area used to serve as an alternative for occasional gatherings as women would offer prayers there but the deteriorating condition of the area speaks volumes about the negligence of the authorities as the area has become a decayed site over the years.
Earlier, a Chinar tree inside the parking spot and fencing of the area along with its gate were mysteriously demolished under the nose of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and R&B Department making the situation worse.
Both the departments are unaware of the incident while locals are claiming that the demolition might be a reason for road widening as the authorities are carrying out macadamization of roads in the Khanyar area.
A roadside vendor opposite Khanyar shrine told Rising Kashmir that the place had a historical importance as women used to offer prayers here on various occasions.
“There was a time when the parking area used to serve as an alternative for bigger gatherings especially for women but the place now feels like a haunting one as it has been left in ruins by the successive governments,” a vendor said.
He further added that some 10-15 days back a Chinar tree and its fencing was demolished during the night and the real cause for demolition is yet to be known.
An official of Roads and Buildings Department said the area doesn’t fall under the department’s jurisdiction and they are unaware of any demolition process in the past.
“It is not our land and I am unaware of the demolition. If the road is to be widened we have to first prepare that site for road widening,” the official said.
Meanwhile a senior official of Srinagar Municipal Corporation said that they too have no idea about the any demolition and for any such activity they need permission from the District Magistrate.
“According to CrPC Section 133 we can only demolish the structure if it poses threat to someone’s property and without the permission of Divisional Commissioner we can’t do anything,” the SMC official said.
He further said that the department doesn’t have the right to tinker with Chinars and whosoever is responsible for the act has to face the law.
“No one has the right to take the law in his own hands; one has to seek permission from the Divisional Commissioner and feasibility report is first given by the Director Sericulture to take the initiative,” the official clarified.