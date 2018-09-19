Parking area outside Dastageer Sahib Shrine Khanyar in ruins

Chinar tree, fencing demolished mysteriously; SMC, R&B clueless
Chinar tree, fencing demolished mysteriously; SMC, R&B clueless
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 18:
The parking area opposite the shrine of Dastageer Sahib, Khanyar meant for large gatherings of women is completely in tatters as the area has lost its sheen due to the negligence of the successive regimes.
The parking area used to serve as an alternative for bigger gatherings as women used to offer prayers on many occasions but the deteriorating condition of the area speaks volumes about the negligence of the authorities as the area has become a decayed site over the years.
Few days ago a Chinar tree inside the parking area and fencing of the area along with its gate has been mysteriously demolished under the nose of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and R&B Department making the situation worse.
Both the departments are unaware of the incident while locals are claiming that the demolition might be a reason for road widening as the authorities are carrying out macadamization of roads in the Khanyar area.
A roadside vendor opposite Khanyar shrine told Rising Kashmir that the place had a historical importance as women used to offer prayers here on various occasions.
“There was a time when the parking area used to serve as an alternative for bigger gatherings especially for women but the place now feels like a haunting one as it has been left in ruins by the successive governments,” a vendor said.
He further added that some 10-15 days back a Chinar tree and its fencing was demolished during the night and the real cause for demolition is yet to be known.
Chief Engineer R&B, Sami Arif Yeswi while talking to Rising Kashmir said the area doesn’t fall under the department’s jurisdiction and they are unaware of the demolition process.
“It is not our land and I am unaware of the demolition. If the road is to be widened we have to first prepare that site for road widening. We will inquire into the matter,” Yeswi said.
Commissioner SMC, Peerzada Hafeezullah said he has no idea about the incident and for demolition they need permission from the District Magistrate.
“According to CrPC Section 133 we can only demolish the structure if it poses threat to someone’s property and without the permission of Divisional Commissioner we can’t do anything,” Hafeezullah said.
Hafeezullah further said that the department doesn’t have the right to tinker with Chinars and whosoever is responsible for the act has to face the law.
“No one has the right to take the law in his own hands; one has to seek permission from the Divisional Commissioner and feasibility report is first given by the Director Sericulture to take the initiative,” he said.
Commenting on the issue noted poet and satirist Zareef Ahmad Zareef said the place has a historical importance and the demolition of structures during the night is mysterious and authorities should address the issue.
“The place used to benefit us a lot and there is no need to macadamize the area. The lush green parking area on occasions helped women folk to offer prayers and it should be restored to the same. Authorities should intervene immediately to see who has demolished the site,” Zareef said.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com