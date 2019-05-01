Parimpora Fruit Mandi to resume business today

May 01, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

The fruit and vegetable traders at Parimpora Mandi, the largest Mandi in Kashmir, have decided to suspended strike from Wednesday in view of the Government decision on allowing essential goods trucks on Jammu-Srinagar highway and appeal from the public ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The meeting with regard to suspension of the strike was held by President of The New Kashmir Fruit Association, Bashir Ahmad Basher with the growers and dealers on Monday.

General Secretary of the association, Muhammad Ayoub Bhat said that since the month of January fresh fruits and vegetables laden trucks coming from different parts of India were being frequently stopped on Srinagar-Jammu highway for weeks together particularly at Udhmapur.

Similarly, apple loaded trucks from Valley were also stopped on the highway for days together at Qazigund and other various Naka’s on the highway, he said.

“This unjustified practice at the hands of government machinery resulted in losses of thousand Crores of rupees to fruit and vegetable growers and of the Valley,” he said.

According to Horticulture Planning and Marketing report, Bhat said there were six lakhs to seven lakhs Apple boxes pending in various Cold Stores of the Valley for its transportation to various Mandis of India.

“In view one-way traffic and ban of civil traffic for two days in a week on the highway, the cost price of Apple box stored in various CA Stores of Valley, slashed down from Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 per box. This was causing heavy losses to the fruit growers,” he said.

Similarly, the fresh fruit and vegetable-laden trucks from other parts of India were also subjected to frequent stoppage on the highway, resulting into the fruit and vegetable getting rotten, he said.

Bhat said authorities took notice of the strike call and held series of meetings and one of the important meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police traffic J&K Jammu in which it was resolved that henceforth none of the fresh and Vegetables laden trucks, apple laden trucks from Kashmir will be stopped at any checkpoint on the highway.

He said in view of the holy month of Ramdhan ahead the authorities, civil societies and traders applied for suspension of strike call so that fresh fruits and vegetables could remain available in sufficient quantity in the markets against reasonable prices for public convenience.

“Since the Kashmiri people are already facing hardships and we do not, therefore, like to add more inconvenience to the public and therefore suspend the strike,” Bhat said adding “They expect the Government will fully implement on the ground the decision taken by the IGP traffic J&K Jammu.”

