Parihar Killings: NC accuses Police of harassing ‘innocents’

Holds protest in Kishtwar after police detain two girls for questioning
Imran Shah
Kishtwar December 19: Launching a scathing attack on Kishtwar Police and National Investigating Agency (NIA) over their alleged failure in arresting the culprits involved in killing of BJP State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar, Senior National Conference leader and former MoS Home on Wednesday accused police of harassing “innocent people” in the town.
“In order to hide their failure, innocent people are being harassed in the name of investigation. It seems ongoing investigation into the killings of Parihar brothers has been misdirected to hush up the case as well as to shield the real culprits,” he said while leading a protest outside Kishtwar Police Station over the summoning of two local teenage girls to Police Station Kishtwar for questioning.
He asked the Police and local Administration to “stop harassing” the residents of Tappal Mohalla Kishtwar. “For the past two months, people living in and around Tappal Mohallah, where the Parihar brothers were killed, are being tortured by the police on the basis of suspicion,” he alleged.
He said that people of the area regularly complain about police and NIA behavior.
“Kishtwar police and Administration had crossed all the limits by summoning our daughters who are of 14 and 16 years of age respectively to police station which is unacceptable.We are fully cooperating with the police but till date nothing has been done" said Kichloo.
He demanded a judicial probe so that the real culprits are brought to book. “Hundreds of people were questioned so far but to no avail,” he added.
“Only a judicial probe that will be held under the sitting High Court Judge will prove fruitful and the real culprits will be brought to book,” headed.
He alleged that from the date of incident, the residents of Tappal Mohalla were being “tortured on the basis of mere suspicion”.
“Police investigation doesn’t mean that they will torture our mothers and sisters. We will never tolerate this kind of treatment,” he added.
Later, after the release of the girls, the protest was called off.