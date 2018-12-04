Parihar brothers’ killings: BJYM activists hold protest against police

IMRAN SHAHKishtwar, Dec 03:
Protests were held in Kishtwar district on Monday against Police and Administration for their failure to arrest the killers of senior BJP leader and his brother.
Large number of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers under the chairmanship of BJYM President Kishtwar, Rocky Goswami assembled at Dak Banglow Kishtwar and took out a protest rally.
While raising slogans against Police, DDC, SSP, DG and Administration, the rally started from Dak Banglow Kishtwar and after passing through various markets culminated near Court Complex Kishtwar.
They also raised anti-Pakistan slogans and demanded arrest of the persons involved in the killings at the earliest.
As per reports, protesters gave two-day ultimatum to the authorities to arrest or eliminate the persons involved in the killing otherwise they threatened massive and state level agitation.
It is notable that senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were killed when they were returning home after closing their stationary shop located outside old DC office complex on 1st November 2018, the official added.