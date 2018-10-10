Parents decry fleecing by private schools

Director assures prompt action against violators
‘Fee fixation panel doesn’t have adequate manpower to monitor thousands of schools’
RiyazBhatSrinagar, Oct 09:
Ahead of the new academic session, parents have expressed resentment against excessive tuition and admission fee charged by various private schools.
The parents have also accused Fee Fixation Committee (FFC) of not taking action against some schools despite repeated complaints. The allegations come in the wake of de-recognition of two private schools by Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) for charging exorbitant fee.
Parents who have admitted their wards in Iqbal Memorial Institute (IMI) Bemina claimed that they had complained about the extra money charged by the school several times, but the Fee Fixation Committee didn’t show any interest to address the issue.
“I admitted my son in the year 2015 and that time they charged me Rs 35,000 as admission fee. Presently the school is charging extra Rs 3900 as annual charges,” said one of the parents wishing not to be identified.
“Earlier the school was charging Rs 2000 as monthly fee but after the FFC recommended them to charge just Rs 1890, the school adhered to the direction. Now again they are charging Rs 250 extra as computer fee and I am paying Rs 2150 a month including computer charges,” he added.
Similarly, parents of those students who have admitted their kids in Kashmir Harvard Habak, complained that the school charged Rs 80,000 as admission fee besides charging Rs 3400 as monthly fee including transport charges.
One of the parents said that he admitted his daughter a few weeks late in the school and the authorities charged him extra money, saying that the school has increased the tuition fee.
“I am paying Rs 1500 for the 2nd standard student and more than Rs 1300 for 4th standard,” he said.
Pertinently, the FFC has recommended Rs 1320 for 2nd standard.
Parents of those students, who have admitted their wards in Presentation Convent School, said they have paid Rs 70,000 as admission fee.
The parents also said that the tuition fee for a year is included in the admission fee.
According to one of the parents, who has admitted her ward in Presentation Convent Srinagar, in summers the school charges Rs 5090 as tuition fee for three months excluding transportation fee which is Rs 1500 per month.
“For winters the school is charging Rs 9120 tuition fee for three months which means we have are paying Rs 3040 per month excluding transportation charges,” she said.
Similarly, as per sources Burn Hall School Srinagar also charges Rs 80,000 as admission fee.
“The admission fee is merely meant for the admissions; no tuition fee is included in admission fee.”
According to parents, the school charges Rs 2800 as monthly tuition fee in winters and over Rs 2600 in summers.
“In winters we are paying Rs 8,600 as tuition fee for three months excluding transport fee which is Rs 4800 and for the summers we are paying above Rs 8,000 excluding transport fee.”
According to the FFC, the school is supposed to charge Rs 1890 for first standard to 10th standard and Rs 2390 for 11th and 12th standard.
The FFC order (No 262-FFC of 2018 dated 21-02-2018) has clearly mentioned that the school shall not charge any other kind of fee unless a prior permission for the same is obtained.
Parents said Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar is charging Rs 1.10 lakh as admission fee.
One of the parents, Tahir Ahmad Dar (name changed) said his ward is studying in UKG and the school authorities are charging Rs 2750 as monthly tuition fee and Rs 2100 monthly bus fee.
His two other kids are studying in 8th standard and 5th standard and he is paying Rs 4250 monthly tuition fee and Rs 2100 bus fee for both classes.
According to FFC, the Linton Hall School in Rajbagh is supposed to charge Rs 1200 per month for the students of UKG to 10th standard as tuition fee.
However, top officials of FFC said they are they are charging Rs 1350 more as monthly tuition fee.
The FFC official said they have recommended Rs 1370 as monthly tuition fee for RP School, “but they started charging Rs 1900 which also resulted in the suspension of its recognition”.
Green Valley Educational Institute Buchpora is charging Rs 83,000 as admission fee for the new entrants of nursery class and KG-I.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that the school has different charges for admission as the school is charging Rs 48,000 as admission fee for students getting admitted in 11th standard in which school is taking tuition fee from the admission fee for a year.
Green Valley Educational Institute Buchpora had been recommended Rs 2520 for KG-I, Rs 2140 for KG-II, Rs 1700 for the Ist class to 8th standard and Rs 1950 for the 9th and 10th standard.
For the 11th standard, the FFC allowed the school to charge Rs 3255 for medical students and Rs 3015 for Arts students and for 12th standard the school had been allowed to charge Rs 3580 for the medical students and Rs 3320 for Arts students.
The FFC official said the school was violating norms and will not reclaim recognition unless they adhere to its guidelines.
The parents of those wards who are studying in Foundation World School said they are being charged Rs 50,000 as admission fee.
Parent of one of the wards said, “My kid is studying in the nursery class and I am paying Rs 8000 monthly fee including Rs 6000 tuition fee and Rs 2000 transport fee.”
Parents of those wards who are studying in GD Goenka Srinagar said the school charged Rs 1 lakh earlier for new admissions and Rs 7,000 as monthly fee including the bus charges.
Another parent whose two kids are studying in Biscoe School said he is paying Rs 2730 for 4th standard and Rs 2760 for 8th standard.
“Last year the admission fee was Rs 65,000 in which the school was offering one-year tuition fee and uniform charges as well. The school is giving proper receipt of admission fee which other private schools don’t. They take fee draft,” he said.
The Woodlands School Shivpora charges Rs 28,000 as admission fee for new entrants.
“They are charging Rs 3200 fee. The school charges transport fee according to the distance.”
Officials in FFC said they lack manpower and cannot monitor each and every private school.
“There are more than two thousand private schools in the valley and we don’t have that much of manpower available with us. This committee was formed a few years back and it will take time to upgrade it,” he said.
When contacted, the chairperson and officials of FFC did not respond to repeated calls and messages from this reporter.
Director School Education Kashmir, GN Itoo said the complaints against any school received by FFC are being taken seriously and necessary action will be taken immediately.
“Recently FFC has issued a circular in which they have asked all private schools to reveal their current fee structure, admission fee and transportation fee as well and once they will get the details from schools, it will be decided by DSEK as to what should be done with the violators,” he said.
Itoo further said the FFC has sought help from DSEK also. “And we have assured them that nodal officers from CEO office will help them at the district level.”
