Parents accuse Indoor stadium contractors of loot

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 21:
Parents who take their children to Indoor Stadium Srinagar for different sports activities Saturday alleged that a group of persons who have been allotted space there without any tender and approval for amusement park are looting kids by charging hefty amounts from them for different games.
Hundreds of children visit Indoor Stadium to participate in different sports activities. From past couple of months a group of persons have created an amusement park there for children and it has been named as ‘Fun-N-Adventures Bouncy Slide’.
“We neither know who are running this amusement park nor is it clear how they were allotted space without any tender or approval. They force children to pay entry fee and charge hefty sums from them,” a group of parents told news agency CNS.
“Kids are being looted in the name of fun and sports while there is no authority that can make the managers of the show accountable. This is sheer injustice. Majority of the parents have asked their kids not to visit Indoor Sports Complex,” they said.
The parents appealed to higher up to look into the matter. (CNS)