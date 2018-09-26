Parent involvement in pre-schooling

Arshid Ayoub Khan
The early years of your child’s development are the time when attitude, ethics, aptitude, and eagerness for success are best nurtured. Parental involvement in early childhood education brings many benefits to both student and his or her educators.
Parental involvement: Parental involvement has been narrowly defined; focusing mainly on the activities parents can do in the home that support the learning taking place in schools. These include, but are not limited to, reading aloud to their children, providing assistance with homework, and teaching such basics as ABCs and counting to ten.
Parents are naturally their child’s first teacher, a role taken seriously by most as it is regarded as one of the most important roles of parents in the education of their children.
Studies show that when parents are actively involved with their child’s early childhood education, they are more likely to stay involved when their child enters elementary school.
By encouraging parent participation in your child care centre, you can help support children beyond their early years and make their families an important part of their education well into the future.
Why to involve parents
When parents are involved in their children's education, both children and parents are likely to benefit. Researchers report that parent participation in their children's schooling frequently:
- Enhances children’s self-esteem
- Improves children’s academic achievement
- Improves parent-child relationships
- Helps parents develop positive attitudes towards school and a better understanding of the schooling process
How to involve parents
- Invite parents to learn more about you, your staff and how your child care center operates. Making families more comfortable with your centre and the educators who work there will go a long way in making them feel at ease and more likely to be involved
- Ask parents if there are any topics they would like to see incorporated into your curriculum
- Create a daily report or journal for each child which outlines their individual progress and offers a way for parents and educators to communicate and give feedback
- Recommend complementary activities that a parent and child can complete at home to extend your curriculum beyond the classroom setting
- Thank parents for being involved. After a parent visits or volunteers at your child care center, write a thank you note to let them know you appreciate their time and assistance
Difficulties in teacher involvement
All teachers experience the frustration of trying to involve parents and getting little response. Teachers complain that parents do not come to conferences or school open houses, check homework, or answer notes.
This leads some teachers to conclude that parents do not care about their children's education.
While it is true that the emotional problems of a few parents may be so great as to prevent them from becoming involved with their children's education, most parents do care a great deal.
This caring is not, however, always evidenced by parent attendance at school events. There are a number of reasons why these parents may not become involved, and teachers need to consider these before dismissing parents as uninterested.
For many parents, a major impediment to becoming involved is lack of time. Working parents are often unable to attend school events during the day.
In addition, evenings are the only time these parents have to spend with their children, and they may choose to spend time with their family rather than attend meetings at school.
For many apparently uninvolved parents school was not a positive experience and they feel inadequate in a school setting. Parents may also feel uneasy if their cultural style or socioeconomic level differs from those of teachers.
Some parents who are uninvolved in school may not understand the importance of parent involvement or may think they do not have the skills to be able to help.
Even parents who are confident and willing to help may hesitate to become involved for fear of overstepping their bounds. It is the responsibility of teachers and administrators to encourage such parents to become involved.
My experience
When I teach my students at AIMS (An Institute of modern studies) Saller I always talk about the importance of communicating with the parents on a regular basis, developing a rapport, and getting to know the family. They gave me support and even guidance when it came to working with their child.
Let’s face it, they know their child more than I do and know what works and what doesn’t at home, so why not apply a lot of the same principles in the classroom? Why do I want to reinvent the wheel?
If there was problem, I felt proud when some parent was able to call me on phone to discuss the problem rather than involving the administration and making the problem become a complicated situation.
Finally, I experienced that all these teachers who are not making parents a major player in their classroom are really missing the boat. When you feel things are just not right in the classroom or as good as you know it should be, I wonder if you are involving the parents enough.
Tailpiece
The suggestions offered in this article can help teachers involve parents who might not otherwise be involved. While it is possible for a teacher to implement such a parent involvement program alone, it is much easier if the school as a whole is committed to the program.
Administrative staff can relieve some of the burden of implementing a comprehensive parent involvement program, and can offer help and support to teachers.
arshidayoubkhan@gmail.com