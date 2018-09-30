‘Parda Sukhan Ka’ released at DIPR auditorium

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
A literary-cum-cultural event was today held at Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) auditorium wherein poetic collection ‘Parda Sukhan Ka’ authored by Dr. Nazir Azad was released.
The function was jointly organized by DIPR, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and A R Azad Memorial Foundation.
Justice (Retd) B. A. Kirmani, Secretary JKAACL Dr. Aziz Hanni former broadcaster Farooq Nazki, writer Mohammad Yousuf Taing and literary critic Rafiq Raaz jointly released the book.
A cultural programme was also held during which Qaisar Nizami mesmerized the audience in his soothing voice.
Dr Parvez Azmi and Dr. Altaf Anjum read papers on the poetry collection of Dr. Nazir Azad.
Joint Director Information Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak and Assistant Director Information, Mohammad Aslam were also present on the occasion.
The participants and dignitaries appreciated the efforts of the Information Department and Cultural Academy in the field of literature and culture by organising such events.