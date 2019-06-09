Paratrooper killed in accidental fire in Mansbal

June 09, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A paratrooper was killed in an accidental fire at Mansbal area of of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Sunday.

A police officer said that the paratrooper identified as Taran Kumar of 31 Para and was attached with army's 3rd sector headquarters in Mansbal was injured critically after hit by a bullet while he was cleaning his service rifle inside the camp on Saturday.

Kumar, a resident of Kathua was immediately taken to nearby army health facility where from he was referred to army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh in Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

He said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further investigations in this regard. (GNS)