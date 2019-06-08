Paratrooper dies

An Army paratrooper died Friday in an accidental fire in Shopian district, an army official said.
He said the army man got injured when his service rifle went off accidentally in Mastpora area of the south Kashmir district, and he was rushed to a nearby medical facility.
The doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.
Further details are awaited.
