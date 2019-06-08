About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Paratrooper dies

 An Army paratrooper died Friday in an accidental fire in Shopian district, an army official said.
He said the army man got injured when his service rifle went off accidentally in Mastpora area of the south Kashmir district, and he was rushed to a nearby medical facility.
The doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.
Further details are awaited.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Paratrooper dies

              

 An Army paratrooper died Friday in an accidental fire in Shopian district, an army official said.
He said the army man got injured when his service rifle went off accidentally in Mastpora area of the south Kashmir district, and he was rushed to a nearby medical facility.
The doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.
Further details are awaited.

News From Rising Kashmir

;