PARAGLIDING TRAINING CAMP FOR LOCAL YOUTH IN SEP

Srinagar August 6, 2018
With a view to infuse a spirit of aero sports among local youth and to create trained manpower for tourism industry, J&K Ski and Mountaineering Association is organizing elementary paragliding training camp for the novices of the valley in association with Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir and Dive and Glide Adventures of Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh under the overall supervision of Vishal Jasal, a highly trained and experienced Pilot who has participated in several national and international Paraglidingchampionships.
The JKSMA has requested the Tourism Department and State Sports Council to sponsor this prestigious program. The camp will be held in the 3rd week of September.