Paradox that Hiba presents

BJP-led central government on numerous occasions touted its flagship scheme – Beti Bachao, Beti Padao (BBBP, Save Girl Child, Educate Girl Child). On the controversial issue of bringing an ordinance on Triple Talaq, the same government while defending its position said the legal route was taken to empower Muslim women, which was not only criticized for interfering with Muslim Personal Law but also opposed by the prominent Muslim body All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Despite the opposition the government went ahead with the bill. After the bill was passed Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “after years of suffering women from Muslim community have finally found a way out.” In J&K, the clamor on saving girl child and women empowerment was emulated by the coalition government of BJP-PDP. In fact former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was called on the carpet for the schemes, including ‘Scooty For Girls’ scheme, when 16-year-old Insha Mushtaq became the face of opposition to pellet fury unleashed in Kashmir after the killing of Hizb militant Burhan Wani. With pellet victims mounting to several thousands, Amnesty international’s Indian chapter came up with a 109-page report, ‘Losing Sight in Kashmir: The Impact of Pellet-Firing Shotguns’. The AI India recommended immediate ban on pellet-firing shotguns during protests. On the girl child and women empowerment cacophony, eighteen-month-old Hiba Nisar, the youngest pellet victim, has a different story to tell. The government blinded by its “security doctrine” and “might is right” approach can’t demonstrate remorse now for it has lost many opportunities, and instead may prefer to keep a lid on the brutal tactics used in Kashmir to quell the anger. Perhaps for the blurry vision of a girl child, as doctors have said that Hiba may not recover his sight completely, who has not even crossed her second birth year, it is the blurry vision of the political leaders who are to be blamed. It is bizarre to see leaders and people champion human rights when the victim is Malala and the perpetrator Taliban and put a blindfold when the victim is Hiba and the perpetrator is government forces. And though strange coincidence it may be, in the book of law and justice, the blindfolded lady justice may drop the cover to get a glimpse of the irony that the innocent girl child presents. Is there no court of law to see what politicians fail to see, to hear the case of an innocent girl whose vision has been robbed? The balance has been lost, perspective of justice is skewed, the girl child couldn’t be saved. Ban pellet gun in Kashmir.