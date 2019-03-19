Para-veterinary staff leaves for exposure tour to Ludhiana

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu, Dr. Tahir Hussain Beg, on Monday flagged off a group of twenty six Para veterinary staff for ten day training programme at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) Ludhiana.

As per an official, the ten day training will be conducted under Centrally Sponsored Scheme- National Livestock Mission (NLM). The trains will be updated about regarding Good Animal Husbandry practices, treatment of animals and management of diseases of economic and zoonotic importance in livestock.



