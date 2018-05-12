Para urges officials to submit proposals for revitalizing sports scenario

Holds meet with sports officers, coaches, managers, club others
Srinagar:
With the aim to bring sports at grass-root level and develop sports as a culture among the youth of the state, J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) convened meeting of its officials; District Managers, senior coaches, NIS trained coaches and representatives of Sports Clubs/academies on Friday at Banquet hall Srinagar.
“A meeting was convened by the Secretary, Sports Council wherein all stakeholders of the sports fraternity were called for suggestions and proposals to make sports activities vibrant in the state,” informed, Nazir Ahmad Joint Secretary, (K).
In the meeting, the Coaches, Managers, representatives of various clubs and academies were asked to furnish a detailed project report duly supported with revenue model for the overall promotion of various sports disciplines in the State, so that such proposals could be taken up to facilitate the sporting activities in the state.
“Suggestions, proposals were sought from all concerning with Sports, for making sports council to reach at grass-root levels. Last year, almost 1, 20,000 players, U-17 played at block/district levels participated in various sports disciplines and this year we are hopeful that more youngsters will get the opportunity to excel in the field of sports,” said Waheed Ur Rehman Para, Secretary, J&K State Sports Council.
All the sports officials, coaches and others present in the meeting said that the response of the JK Sports Council is innovative and progressive.
Various sportspersons were of the opinion that Sports Associations affiliated with the Sports Council should be made accountable for equal participation of players, both from Kashmir division and Jammu division.
“Sports associations should be held responsible for the equal participation of players/sportspersons at state level or National level games.”
They further added that Srinagar should also be a venue for holding State level Championships.
To bring transparency and accountability in the system, District Management system is in the offing, said Secretary Sports Council, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, which will track the performance of each district at various levels throughout association with the council.
“The system will connect all the relevant stakeholders including associations, players, clubs & sports council. The system will help in streamlining the activities undertaken by council and its associated stakeholders. It will also help in identifying the talent at various levels under various matrices and thus bring council’s intervention for nurturing of identified talent.” He added.
The meeting was chaired by Waheed Ur Rehman Para, Secretary, J&K State Sports Council. Various officials including, Joint Secretary (K), Divisional Sports Officer (K), Central Sports officer, In charges of State Cricket Academy and State football Academy, and other main officials of the council besides all district Managers, Coaches were present during the meeting.