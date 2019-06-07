Para trooper shoots self dead in Shopian

June 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A Para trooper allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Muchpora area of Kellar in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

Reports said that the Army commando of 23 Para Regiment, posted at Muchpora Kellar, shot himself while he was on duty at around 10:30 am.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues immediately rushed to the spot and found him in a pool of blood, they said.

The injured was rushed to a nearby military hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The deceased Army commando was identified as Sepoy Karamjeet Singh.

A police officer said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation initiated. (GNS)