Para condemns thrashing of Kashmiri students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04 :
PDP Youth President, Waheed Ur Rehman Para on Thursday condemned the attack on two Kashmiri students who were thrashed by the local students in Sharda University at Greater Noida Delhi. He said that such issues further contribute in alienating the Kashmiri youth.
The Kashmiri students identified as Ahtisham Bilal, son of Bilal Ahmad of Khanyar, Ubaid Yaseen, son of Muhammad Yaseen of Chadoora Budgam were thrashed by the local students in the varsity.
PDP Youth President Waheed Ur Rehman Para while tweeting the incident urged Home Minister of India and Delhi Police for action against the accused and further security to the Kashmiri students studying outside. Pertinent to mention here, that the students were coming out from the hostel when a group of local students came nearer to them and thrashed them mercilessly.