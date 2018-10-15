Para condemns suspension of AMU students under sedition

Srinagar, Oct 14:
Youth President, J&K people's Democratic Party, Waheed Ur Rehman Para condemned the suspension of 3 Aligarh Muslim University students.
In a statement issued here, he said that in a democratic country, no one has right to suspend and charge students under sedition over prayers planned for a former student.
"It is very disheartening to hear about the suspension and charge sheeting of 3 students by Aligarh Police Station on mere pretext of thoughts and difference in ideologies." said Para.
Pertinent to mention here that Mannan Wani, a PhD student from Aligarh had gone missing in January this year. Later, his photograph with a gun surfaced on social media. It emerged that he had joined militancy in the Valley. Back in AMU, a prayer meet was being planned in for Mannan Wani. Around 15 students, most of whom are Kashmiri, gathered at Kennedy Hall allegedly for performing namaz.
Para said that such actions further create a gap between youngsters from Kashmir to mainland India.
"Need of the hour is to have tolerance and readiness for discussions on various ideologies. We can't afford our next generation to let go as it is. We need to provide space to their ideas, thoughts and bring them on table," added Para.
He further added that University authorities without any prejudice should cancel the suspension of students and call upon its administration to defend the students against the fraudulent charges.
Pertinently, the scholars who have been charged are bright and have been awarded with JRF, making science models and others achievements.