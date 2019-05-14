About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 14, 2019 | Dr.Masoon Ahmad Beig

Paper Leak: Another feather in the cap of Kashmir University

We are aware about the Infamous BOPEE scandal of 2013 which shook the very foundations of secrecy in professional examination system and put a question mark on the transparency in competitive exams of valley. But this time the highest seat of learning of the valley ranked grade “A” by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has came to limelight due to leaking of English and Environmental Science papers of under graduate 2nd semester course. The tragedy is that every year there are rumors of paper leakage of the Kashmir University, but always unheard. Thanks to social media which today exposed the nexus of the said university? It has been happening in the university from many years but only some students were benefited by the paper leakage which has access to such touts in the university.
Not only undergraduate but in the past PG, B.Ed and M.Ed papers got leaked. If sources are to be believed even the papers of State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) are sold out to the aspirants before exam which is not less than the murder of poor and innocent students which don’t have any access and who burn midnight oil to qualify the state level exam. The tragedy does not end here and the cool response of the university authorities adds insult to the injury. Who knows how many people in the past have got jobs by doing such unfair means to pass the examinations and murdering the merit of poor students.
The poor students pay hefty fee and also spent thousands of rupees and bare the hardships to reach the college or university, but the another section of students who never go to college and do side business get papers in advance and pass exams with flying colors. It is a great tragedy which in future may lead to deterioration of education system of the valley.
Another tragedy is that the paper leakage has become industry for some corrupt officials of the university and they are earning hefty amount from this illegal trade. As of now, University till date has not taken any step to stop this illicit trade and thus playing with the career of innocent and poor students and making mockery of the institution to say the least.
Lastly if University of Kashmir is really concerned about the future of students and wants to erase blot on the examination system, then they should look into the matter and the culprits should be booked so that such incidents may not occur in future and this way it will be a step towards sustainable educational development.
(Author is a Teacher)
masoongeo@gmail.com







 

Archive

Digital Edition

