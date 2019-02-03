PAPAS demand revocation of GFFC orders

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 02:
Parents Association of Privately Administered Schools (PAPAS) of Kashmir demanded revocation of annual fee hike orders of the Government. PAPAS staged protest demonstration here in Press Enclave on Saturday.
The parents of the wards studying in various private schools said that that they will hit the streets if the Government Fee Fixation Committee (GFFC) does not roll back its orders of 6 percent annual fee hike.
One of the parents, Khurshid Ahmad said, “This step is surely going to create a dichotomy in the society as a majority of the students studying in different private schools belong to the middle or lower class and cannot afford to pay a hefty amount of fee that private schools have been allowed to charge.”
He said that the private schools were supposed to provide quality education, however, they have been reduced to money minting ventures; the GFFC was constituted for their check and balance but they failed.
“The annual hike of the fee by 6 percent annually will not remain constant but will increase more than what the GFFC has approved,” said Ahmad.
The parents said that the GFFC has not taken any association of parents on board while taking this decision and in the order, they have “falsely” claimed that they have consulted the parents in the decision making.
They said if the government failed to revoke the orders, they along with their wards studying in the different private schools, will hit the streets till their demands are not fulfilled.