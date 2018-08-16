Panzgam residents up in arms against PDD

Kulgam, Aug 15:
The residents of Manzgam village of Noorabad area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district here have expressed resentment against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to set up a new power receiving station in the village.
According to the KNS correspondent, the residents of the village said that government in the year 2015 approved the establishment of a new power receiving station in the area but unfortunately nothing has been done in this regard so far.
The locals said that the department has failed to come up to the expectations of the people here as it had claimed to establish a new power receiving station on priority in the village. “It is unfortunate that the residents are being forced to face hardships. Nobody is paying heed to the sufferings of people here,” they added.
The locals later appealed the concerned MLA to personally intervene into the matter and fulfill the demands of locals at an earliest. (KNS)