Panzgam Football Premier League Concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
To provide an opportunity to the budding sportspersons of the Valley, Army organised a Football Premier League at Panzgam which culminated on 9 May 2018 with the final match being played between Etihad Sports Club and Moondra Sports Club at the ALG Ground, Panzgam. The highly competitive and closely fought finale was won by the Moondra Sports Club by a score of 1-0. The teams were cheered by a huge audience which had gathered to witness the final match. Both the teams were rewarded with trophies and medals. After the match, an interaction with the team members and the locals was also carried out. The locals extended their appreciation to the Army for organising the Football League and were assured full support and cooperation for more such events in the future.