Panthers Party announces candidate for Udhampur LS seat

March 07, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The National Panthers Party (NPP) on Wednesday announced its candidate for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

At a meeting here on Wednesday, senior leaders unanimously proposed the name of NPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh as the candidate for Udhampur, party state president Balwant Singh Mankotia told reporters.

Mankotia said the demand for Singh's candidature had emanated from various assembly segments of Kathua, Udhampur and Doda.

Udhampur is currently represented by Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jitendra Singh.

Urging the people to vote and support the NPP in the upcoming election, Mankotia accused the erstwhile parliamentarians from the Jammu region of failing to appropriately project the aspirations of its people.

"The present situation called for reposing faith in a leadership that could steer Jammu out of crisis and represent the sentiments of the Dogra's in proper perspective," the NPP leader added.