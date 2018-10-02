Pantha Chowk witnesses traffic chaos as quarry holders protest ban

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 01:
Traffic on Monday came to a halt after the stone quarry holders took to streets in Pantha Chowk area here to protest against the government ban on quarry activities in the area.
Hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on the road after the protesters took to the streets to press for the demands of revocation of the ban. Soon after the stone quarry holders assembled on the main road and blocked it, there was traffic chaos in the area, making commuters to suffer.
The quarry holders including men and women were carrying banners and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.
Protesting quarry holders said that the government by banning the quarrying activities has left hundreds of people jobless. They said the state administration must look into the matter and reconsider its decision. “We hope that Governor Satya Pal Malik led administration won’t ignore our plight and will revoke the ban soon,” he said.
Meanwhile, police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the quarry holders who were on roads to press for their demands. Policemen lobbed scores of teargas canisters to disperse the protesters. (KNS)