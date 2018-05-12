Pantha Chowk traffic woes continue

Trucks, tippers enter City at will; traffic police mute spectator
Trucks, tippers enter City at will; traffic police mute spectator
Dyuti Khulbe / Prashasti AwasthiSrinagar, May 11:
Commuters face a tough time due to traffic mismanagement here at Pantha Chowk. People who travel through the vital intersection of Srinagar-Jammu highway every day say that in the absence of proper traffic regulation, the vehicular movement comes to a standstill every now and then.
Scores of commuters who travel to Lal Chowk every day Friday expressed resentment against the traffic authorities for allowing the ‘violation’ of traffic guidelines.
They said the authorities have failed to streamline the movement of traffic at Athwajan and its adjoining areas. The trucks and tippers contravene the rule of entering the Srinagar city after 8.30 pm. This creates a bottleneck situation, especially around the commercial areas.
One of the commuters, Ajaz Wani who is a waiter in a private hotel in Batamaloo said, “I am supposed to leave from my workstation at around 7.30 pm only to reach Athwajan at around 8.15 pm.”
According to the commuters, parking the vehicles alongside the road creates discomfort to the general public to traverse. This also happens during the closing hours of the schools and colleges.
“These tippers not only create traffic jam but they are dangerous for any pedestrian as they drive very fast which results in a fatality,” said Suheem Khanday, a commuter.
He further suggested the Traffic Department be more responsive to the situation. “The traffic department should make sure that the trucks cover their trolleys with sheets as the dust from sand and bricks enter houses while they pass through the residential areas.”
Commuters further complained about the lack of traffic police in the area to control the situation. This further contributes to the frequent jams in the city during the peak hours of the day.
“In the evening traffic police is usually absent from the scene. In some cases, drivers are less than 18 years of age. Traffic police should keep a check on such cases and see how this violation of the rule is possible,” said Ayaz Rather, a Journalism student.
Another commuter said, “There seems to be no authority that can monitor unlawful activities for the smooth flow of traffic.”
Al-Tahir Gilani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic City said, “We don’t allow any truck or tipper to enter the city before 8.30 PM and those who enter before the permitted time may have a special permission. Even the parking alongside the road is allowed by the District Administration to certain special trucks. Other than that, we try to confiscate the vehicle if it is illegally parked.”