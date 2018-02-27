Pantha Chowk shopkeepers union held annual meeting

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Pantha Chowk Shopkeepers Union held an annual meeting on Monday to discuss problems faced by the traders.
During the meeting, the stakeholders also discussed arrangements for upcoming union elections.
In the meeting, shopkeepers discussed the problems and issues which were faced by the community over these months.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of President of the union Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.
in the meeting, it was also decided that fresh union elections will be held shortly and some caretakers of the union will hold the posts till the new office bearers will take charge of the posts.
While Mohammad Maqbool Qureshi as Chairman of the union, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat as President and Bashir Ahmad Khanday as the Vice President of the union.
However, Haji Mohammad Yousuf Makhdoomi will be General Secretary, Javeed Ahmad Khan as Treasurer, Imtiaz Ahmad Mir as organizational Secretary, Bashir Ahmad Najar as secretary and Naseer Ahmad Sofi as Publicity Secretary of the union.
