Pantha Chowk shopkeepers elect interim body

Published at February 28, 2018


Srinagar:

A union meeting of Pantha Chowk shopkeepers was held on 21 February, 2018 under the chairmanship of President Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat in which the problems of shopkeepers were discussed. Also, it was unanimously decided that fresh elections will be held shortly.
The caretaking body was also elected who will hold the posts till new office bearers take charge.
Mohammad Maqbool Qureshi was chosen as Chairman for the interim body, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat as President, Bashir Ahmad Khanday as V-President, Mohammad Yousuf Makhdoomi as General Secretary, Javeed Ahmad Khan as Treasurer, Imtiaz Ahmad Mir as Organising Secretary, Bashir Ahmad Najar as Secretary and Naseer Ahmad Sofi as Publicity Secretary.

 

