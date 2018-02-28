About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panic gripped DC Office Pulwama after suspicious movement

Published at February 28, 2018 03:52 PM


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Panic gripped DC Office Pulwama after two suspected militants were seen near the DC office premises on Wednesday.

A police official told Rising Kashmir that two suspected militants were seen near DC office premises following which the area was cordoned-off.

He said following suspicious movement the government forces evacuated people and employees from the buildings.

However, local sources said that the suspected militants managed to flee from the spot.

Photo Nisar-ul-Haq

