Panic gripped DC Office Pulwama after suspicious movement

Javid SofiPulwama
Panic gripped DC Office Pulwama after two suspected militants were seen near the DC office premises on Wednesday.
A police official told Rising Kashmir that two suspected militants were seen near DC office premises following which the area was cordoned-off.
He said following suspicious movement the government forces evacuated people and employees from the buildings.
However, local sources said that the suspected militants managed to flee from the spot.
Photo Nisar-ul-Haq
