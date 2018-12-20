About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panel to work out modalities for employees’ health insurance scheme

Published at December 20, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 18:

 The Governor’s administration Wednesday ordered constitution of an official panel for devising a proper mechanism for Health Insurance Scheme for the employees.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the committee shall be headed by the Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department.
The members of the Committee include Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department, Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat and Director Finance, General Administration Department.
The committee shall examine the possibility of operating a Health Insurance Scheme in the state directly through a Third-Party Administrator (TPA) by dispensing with the Insurer and Intermediary and determining the contours of such a scheme and a selection procedure.
The committee, as per the order, shall submit its report by the end of this month.

