Panel to work out modalities for deployment Accounts, E&S Services manpower

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 26:
Following the transfer of expenditure allocation powers from the Planning & Development Department to the Finance Department, the State Government today constituted a committee to finalize deployment of personnel of the J&KAccounts Service and J&K Economic & Statistics Service on a rational basis across in the two departments.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the Committee will be headed by the Administrative Secretary,Finance Department.
The Members of the Committee include Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department and Administrative Secretary,Gem Administration Department.
The committee shall also finalize the Cadre Controlling Authority of the J&K Economic & Statistics Service and submit its report by 01.10.2018.