Panel to implement NGT orders on waste disposal

July 27, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

The administration Friday constituted an eight member state level apex committee to oversee the implementation of National Green Tribunals (NGT's) orders to ensure pollution free environment through proper disposal of waste.

The panel would review the orders with respect to the solid waste management, plastic waste management, bio-medical waste management as well as to ensure clean air and end to the river pollution.

The State Level Apex Committee will be headed by chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education department, Administrative Secretary, Housing and Urban Development department, Administrative Secretary, Transport department, Administrative Secretary, department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu/Kashmir/ Ladakh will be its members.

The Member Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir State Pollution Control Board will also be its Member Secretary.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of state level apex committee comprising the above members and chairman, to oversee the implementation of National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) Orders on solid waste management, plastic waste management, bio-medical waste management, clean air and river pollution," reads an official order.

The move came after the repeated orders, directions and warnings from National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the state government, which failed to prepare an action plan for systematic disposal of plastic waste, proper solid and liquid waste management and also couldn’t address other environmental issues.

For failing to implement solid waste management or find proper plans for disposing plastic waste and keep checks on the air and river pollution, Jammu and Kashmir along with others states had to pay environment compensation of crores of rupees.

Recently, the NGT directed the state to pay Rs 1 crore for not submitting action plans on systematic disposal of plastic waste to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as the April 30 deadline set by the National Green Tribunal was not adhered to with respect to the waste disposal mechanism.

