Panel formed to resolve SSA teacher’s salary issue: Zulfkar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 12:
Minister for School Education, ChoudharyZulfkar Ali Saturday gave directions to constitute a committee headed by Minister of State for Education, which will give workable solution within 15 days to resolve the issue of pending salaries of SSA teachers.
The Minister was speaking during an introductory meeting with various unions of employees working in the education department.
The Education Minister said the teachers working under SSA scheme are facing problems due to delay in release of their salaries and he assured the union leaders that their genuine demands will be fulfilled within a shortest period of time.
He said the committee headed by Minister of State for Education, Shakti Raj Pariharwould have Secretary School Education, Farooq Ahmed Shah, Director SSA and Director RMSA as its members.
The committee would submit its report within 15 days to find out a permanent solution to this vital issue confronting SSA teachers.
The minister said the committee would also give its suggestions various other issues confronting the employees of the education department.
Zulfkarsaid teachers play an important role in nation building by providing quality education to the students. “The onus of raising a strong and developed society lays on the shoulders of teachers.”
He said there is a good teacher behind every successful person and it is the only profession which gives rise to all other professions. “A person is incomplete without a teacher as the teacher not only teaches him routine academic education but also inculcates leadership qualities, self-confidence, enthusiasm, positivity and courage to deal with any difficult situation in life.”
The Education Minister said there is no better service to the nation than spreading knowledge and enlightening someone’s life with the light of education.
He said these schools are playing vital role in imbibing quality education among the students and issues confronting teachers will be resolved.