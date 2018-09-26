Panel formed for operationalization of new colleges

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 25:
The Governor’s administration Tuesday accorded sanction to the constitution of a Committee for operationalization of new Degree Colleges in the State.
According to the order issued by GAD, the Committee will be headed by the Administrative Secretary, Finance Department. The members of the Committee are Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department, and Administrative Secretary, School Education Department.
The Committee shall finalize the phasing of sanctioned colleges and examine the feasibility of likely locations for new colleges keeping in view the prescribed norms and factors like enrolment, student-teacher ratio, faculty deployment, geographical conditions and financial requirements, the GAD order said.
The Committee shall submit its report to the Higher Education Department within a period of two months.
Pertinently, the State Administrative Council (SAC) has already directed the Higher Education Department to process the creation of 40 new Degree Colleges including 26 Colleges (24 Degree Colleges and two Administrative Staff Colleges) already sanctioned in a phased manner.