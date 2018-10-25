Panel for conservation of high-range Himalayan ecosystem set up in JK

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Oct 24 :
The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a 14-member panel for conservation, sustainable use and restoration of the high-range Himalayan ecosystem.
The committee, headed by an administrative secretary, was approved through an order issued by General Administrative Department (GAD) Secretary Hilal Ahmed.
The panel will implement the "Secure Himalaya (Securing, Conservation, Sustainable use and Restoration of high-range Himalayan Ecosystem)" scheme.
The administrative secretary, forest, environment and ecology was given the charge of taking policy decisions regarding the implementation of the programme, finance, human resource and operation, according to the order.
The committee will also implement and oversee the annual work plans, progress and budget of the project, provide guidance and ensure consistency, Ahmed said.
The members of the panel will be the director, Defense Institute of High Altitude Research (Leh), a representative of the 14 Corps unit of the Army (Leh), the member-secretary, State Biodiversity Board, Chief Wildlife Warden, a representative of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, a Government of India Representative of UNDP, apart from officers of various departments of the state government.