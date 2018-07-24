About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Panel constituted for filling up vacant posts in JTFRP

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 23:

The Government Monday constituted a Selection Committee comprising of Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as Chairman for selection of various vacant positions in Jhelum-Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).
According to the order, the members of the committee will be Director Codes, Finance Department; Representative of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department (not below the rank of Director); Representative of General Administration Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary); Director P&C, JTFRP (member Secretary) and Director, Technical, JTFRP.

 

