Panel constituted for filling up vacant posts in JTFRP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 23:
The Government Monday constituted a Selection Committee comprising of Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as Chairman for selection of various vacant positions in Jhelum-Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).
According to the order, the members of the committee will be Director Codes, Finance Department; Representative of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department (not below the rank of Director); Representative of General Administration Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary); Director P&C, JTFRP (member Secretary) and Director, Technical, JTFRP.