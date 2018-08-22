Panel clears 34 cases for regularization under SRO 520

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 21:
The Governor’s administration Tuesday gave its nod to regularisation under SRO-520 of 34 casual/seasonal/need-based and other workers of different departments.
Chairing a meeting of the Empowered Committee constituted under SRO-520, Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, cleared 16 cases from PHE, eight from Agriculture Production, six from Rural Development Department, two from Forest and one each from Revenue and Health departments.
The orders for regularisation of these 34 employees will be issued separately, officials said.
Choudhary asked the officers of various departments to stop the practice of referring cases, which have run into legal hurdles, to the Empowered Committee and resolve them at the departmental level.
“The departments should decide whether to challenge the court orders, comply with them or not comply. The practice of sending these cases to the Empowered Committee must stop at once,” he said.
The Principal Secretary also suggested ways to speed up the consideration of cases and rules governing the regular engagement of casuals which are cleared by the Empowered Committee.
The meeting was also attended by Director Codes, Mohammad Rafi Andrabi, members of the Empowered Committee and other senior officers of the Finance and allied departments.