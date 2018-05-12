Panditsteps down as Kashmir Press Club President

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 11:
Senior journalist and Times of India (ToI) Kashmir correspondent, SaleemPandit, Friday resigned as interim president of Kashmir Press Club.
Pandit told Rising Kashmir that a group of 5-6 editors of lesser known organisations approached him and told him that they have lost confidence in him.
“There is an influence from a particular group of journalists. The Kashmir Press Club is primarily for working journalists and editors have very less role in it but here the situation is different,” he said.
Panditsaid the group of editors, who are also members of the managing committee of the club, wanted to dominate the club.
“I objected to it and it did not go well with them. They told me because of your conduct, we do not believe in you and I preferred to quit,” he said.
According to him, the club is an independent body and it is in the process of getting established but “they were interfering in matters.”
“I met Chief Minster Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday and we discussed the issues of press club also. She suggested how to develop the club,” he said.
Vice president of the Press Club, Shuja-ul-Haq said they received a formal resignation letter from Pandit.
“He sent a formal resignation letter today saying he does not want to continue as the president,” Shujasaid.
“We have accepted his resignation. He is no longer part of the executive body of the club,” he said.
Panditheaded the Kashmir Press Club for the past five months.
The Press Club, also known as ‘Aiwan-e-Sahafat’, came into existence in January this year after a gap of nearly 50 years. It existed in mid-1970s.