About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Pandits throng Khrew temple to celebrate annual festival

Muslims lend helping hand to KPs 

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) from different parts of India thronged the temple here at Khrew village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district to celebrate their annual festival marking the birthday of local Hindu deity.
KPs paid obeisance on the occasion of their annual festival known as Haar Tshodah. Eyewitnesses said that apart from non-migrant Pandits, scores of Pandits who are residing in Jammu, Mumbai, Delhi and other states arrived in Khrew village of Pampore area to participate in the annual festival ,which is observed to celebrate birthday of Mata Jawala Ji.
Mahraj Krishan, a migrant Kashmiri Pandit who is presently living in Jammu said that it is mandatory for them to visit this temple once in a year.
"Since today is the birth day of our goddess Jawala Mata Ji , all of us pay our obeisance at the temple," he said.
He said on this occasion they offer prayers and also distribute free rice to the devotees. “ I feel proud that this festival revives the centuries old composite culture of Kashmir and strengthens the bonds of Hindu -Muslim unity . The members from Muslim community help us in making all arrangements, they also take part in the festival. They also invite us to their home," he said. He added that many Kashmiri Muslims even visit them at Jammu before the festival.
Chandar Mohan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who work as assistant director in Postal Service department, said that local deity Jawala Mata was popularly known as Zaala Bhagwati and the temple at Khrew is one of the ancient shrines of Kashmir.
Steps made from stone lead up to the shrine which sits on a hillside and remained thronged by the devotees. The main sanctum sanctorum is 12 feet by 12 feet square shaped structure and the ancient wood work has been preserved as the ceiling of the dome is decorated with wood carved design.
It is believed that Raja Daya Krishan Koul has built this temple during Dogra rule.
"The birthday of goddess Jwalaji is being celebrated on Ashad Shukla Chaturdashi, fourteen bright fortnight of July also called Jwala Chaturdashi, every year and a grand festival is being held at the temple," Chander Mohan said.

Latest News

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

Jul 15 | Agencies
Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Jul 15 | Agencies
NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

Jul 15 | Rising Kashmir News
JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

Jul 15 | Agencies
No proposal to recognise one yr Master

No proposal to recognise one yr Master's degree from foreign countries ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Jul 15 | Agencies
Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Jul 15 | Agencies
European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months' from SC to ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over

India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over 'technical snag'

Jul 15 | Agencies
Three more Amarnath yatries die

Three more Amarnath yatries die

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Pandits throng Khrew temple to celebrate annual festival

Muslims lend helping hand to KPs 

              

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) from different parts of India thronged the temple here at Khrew village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district to celebrate their annual festival marking the birthday of local Hindu deity.
KPs paid obeisance on the occasion of their annual festival known as Haar Tshodah. Eyewitnesses said that apart from non-migrant Pandits, scores of Pandits who are residing in Jammu, Mumbai, Delhi and other states arrived in Khrew village of Pampore area to participate in the annual festival ,which is observed to celebrate birthday of Mata Jawala Ji.
Mahraj Krishan, a migrant Kashmiri Pandit who is presently living in Jammu said that it is mandatory for them to visit this temple once in a year.
"Since today is the birth day of our goddess Jawala Mata Ji , all of us pay our obeisance at the temple," he said.
He said on this occasion they offer prayers and also distribute free rice to the devotees. “ I feel proud that this festival revives the centuries old composite culture of Kashmir and strengthens the bonds of Hindu -Muslim unity . The members from Muslim community help us in making all arrangements, they also take part in the festival. They also invite us to their home," he said. He added that many Kashmiri Muslims even visit them at Jammu before the festival.
Chandar Mohan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who work as assistant director in Postal Service department, said that local deity Jawala Mata was popularly known as Zaala Bhagwati and the temple at Khrew is one of the ancient shrines of Kashmir.
Steps made from stone lead up to the shrine which sits on a hillside and remained thronged by the devotees. The main sanctum sanctorum is 12 feet by 12 feet square shaped structure and the ancient wood work has been preserved as the ceiling of the dome is decorated with wood carved design.
It is believed that Raja Daya Krishan Koul has built this temple during Dogra rule.
"The birthday of goddess Jwalaji is being celebrated on Ashad Shukla Chaturdashi, fourteen bright fortnight of July also called Jwala Chaturdashi, every year and a grand festival is being held at the temple," Chander Mohan said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;